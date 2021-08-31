This afternoon my husband and I went shopping at Harris Teeter at the Mill Creek Shopping Center across from the airport.
As we left the shopping center I asked him to drive up Poverty Hill Drive that used to lead to the Poverty Hill nursery. I wanted to have a look around the property just to see what was left of it.
What was left were beer cans and bottles, drink cups with plastic lids, food containers and empty food boxes, and assorted bags.
Apparently, no garbage service is assigned to Poverty Hill, but that is no excuse for the trash left on the property. It’s easy to take a plastic bag with you to hold your garbage and dispose of it in a trash can.
This trash dumping shows a lack of respect for the environment and an absence of personal responsibility. Youth is no excuse for either. No matter where you are, clean up after yourself. It doesn’t matter if you are in a public area or off the beaten path. Grow a sense of responsibility and self-respect.
Cheryl Mensch
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
