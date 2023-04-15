Just as students and staff are subjected to periodic evaluations, the Moore County Board of Education’s performance, and that of its superintendent, must necessarily be formally and publicly scrutinized.
Since the currently seated Board of Education super majority assumed control of our public school system just over three months ago, a quarterly evaluation is now in order.
North Carolina local school boards are bound by state statutory regulations contained in General Statute 115C-47. There are 67 duties outlined therein which they are required to perform.
One only has to casually peruse said statute to conclude that our local Board of Education is struggling on many fronts. Their collective level of effective communications with their internal and external shareholders, in particular, is extremely suspect, particularly in light of the recent highly publicized upheaval that took place at one of our middle schools.
Even now, they are giving further consideration to decreasing two-way open communications between them and their constituents. Add to that the never ending bluster espoused by one board member in particular and it’s easy to conclude that “when all is said and done, more is being said than is being done” in Carthage.
For their consistent level of ineptness in discharging their statutory responsibilities over the previous three-month period, the Moore Board of Education’s quarterly evaluation is currently: low performing.
A more detailed evaluation of Superintendent Tim Locklair will be contemplated when, and if, his board ever decides to free him from the “shackles” they currently have him securely bound to.
Truth be told, things don’t look too promising on that front moving forward. Informally, the superintendent’s quarterly evaluation, as it pertains to his successfully fulfilling his 17 statutory duties as prescribed under North Carolina Public Law 115C-276, is scored at: needs improvement.
Ray Brayboy
Pinehurst
