I, too, am mystified by FirstHealth’s resistance to requiring coronavirus vaccines for employees.
I am a longtime volunteer who literally jumped at the opportunity to be vaccinated through their employee-volunteer outreach. Those of us who lived through the polio epidemic seeing some classmates in iron lungs, and living through the “stealth” rubella epidemic of 1964-65 resulting in tens of thousands of birth defects worldwide, see the miracle of medical science and vaccine availability.
It’s going to take all of us to put COVID in the back room of contagious diseases. FirstHealth, help us.
Lynette Crosby
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
