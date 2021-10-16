Why do some of our local “leaders” continue to promote the idea that we can arrest and convict our way out of the opiate overdose crisis?
State Sen Tom McInnis and his supporters in Raleigh recently passed legislation to make possession of fentanyl and similar synthetic opiates a felony in the belief that it will deter some users from using it, according to local Sheriff Ronnie Fields, quoted in The Pilot.
First, some perspective. Most opiate users are lawful users, taking them via prescription for diagnosed medical use. Even those designated as “misusers”mostly obtain them for chronic physical pain. Only half of 1 percent misuse opiates “to get high,” according to a national survey.
How do misusers obtain drugs? Most say they usually get them from a “friend or relative” (73 percent) or from one doctor (22 percent); that leaves about 5 percent getting drugs from “a dealer or stranger.” Do our lawmakers and law enforcers really mean to target 95 percent of those obtaining opiates without prescriptions?
Clearly, we can only deter dangerous opiate use by addressing the underlying health issues: chronic pain being chief among them. Most people become vulnerable to overdose due to increasingly high doses that lead to respiratory failure. This is a health and safety crisis, not a legal (“small-time dealer”) one.
We need to help people with their medical problems, including the development of better pain management tools that do not create physical dependence. We can not “arrest” ourselves out of a fentanyl overdose crisis.
Carol Hoffman
Whispering Pines
