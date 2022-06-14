Is arming teachers with guns a viable option for addressing school violence?
My daughter is a teacher. She has a concealed carry permit, visits the gun range to maintain proficiency, and is a responsible gun owner. She chose to become a teacher after graduating from high school and did not choose to become a law enforcement officer or an armed security guard.
My daughter does not carry her weapon in school. If she did, her 9mm is no match for a shooter on a suicide mission equipped with an AR-15 and body armor. As we learned from the grocery store shooting in Buffalo, an armed security guard with over 20 years’ experience as a police officer was no match.
If teachers are authorized to carry weapons in school, who will purchase the weapons? How much training will the teachers receive? Will they receive additional pay for dual certification as a teacher and a school protection officer?
Teachers in some schools receive a meager salary and must purchase their own classroom supplies because the school budget is inadequate to pay a decent wage or cover classroom expenses. Additional funding for equipping, training and compensating teachers is unlikely.
An important lesson from Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Uvalde and other mass shootings is that a single armed full-time security guard is inadequate. A full-time armed security force would be needed in each school to guard entrances, patrol the perimeter and protect students.
Teachers need to focus on teaching. Protecting students and teachers from armed intruders is the responsibility of trained professionals, not teachers. All students, teachers, school administrators and staff deserve a safe learning environment. We must find a way to provide it.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.