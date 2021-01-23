Gen. Covault’s column, We Must Have Answers If We Are to Move Forward” is full of falsehoods and conjecture.
He says millions of voters believe there was voter fraud. What he left out is “Republican voters” and “mail-in voter fraud.”
Why? Since September, Donald Trump called mail-in voting a “disaster” while defending “absentee voting,” (they’re the same), sabotaged the Post Office and suggested without evidence that Democrats were going to steal the election. His minions in Congress spread that lie while conservative sources broadcast it.
Covault goes on by asking “Is 1 percent fraud is OK? 5? 10?”
In a 2016 study, there were four documented cases of voter fraud, as opposed to allegations or voter-registration fraud out of 128 million votes in national elections. Another study showed 31 cases from 2000 through 2014 — out of 477 million votes. That’s 0.000000065 percent.
Finally, he says “Sworn affidavits are ‘evidence’ if corroborated and “the corroboration exists in the form of ballots, 150 million ballots.”
That’s ridiculous. Corroboration would be proof that some of the 150 million were cast illegally. The one thing missing is proof.
Many of the affidavits claimed they “heard about something fishy,” “someone told me.” One poll watcher signed an affidavit because about 80 percent of military votes in his precinct went to Biden.
There have been 42 legal challenges filed by Republicans since Election Day. They’ve lost 42.
If they were honest, Republicans would admit it’s not about election integrity, it’s the fact that Democratic votes count at all.
Bob Curtis
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
