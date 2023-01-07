Regarding William Shaw’s column, “Court’s Ruling in Roe Case....” in the Aug. 28 issue, I agree with the court’s decision that results in turning the issue over to the states and the peoples’ representatives. I do favor abortion rights when the life and health of the mother is involved and when conception takes place as the result of rape or incest.
What is most troubling and outrageous in the column is his suggestion that the opinion of the six “ultraconservative” justices represents an establishment of religion and thus violates the First Amendment. It does no such thing.
The six Catholic justices mentioned, and the three not mentioned, have had many experiences and influences in their lives, one of which can be their religious faith. So it’s all right to be influenced, for example, by something taught by a graduate student in Sociology 101, but not alright to be influenced by a tradition that goes back over 2,000 years? It makes no sense.
Even more ridiculous is the notion quoted approvingly by Shaw “that one group’s religiously informed belief that life begins at conception violates the freedom of religion of other groups whose traditions tell them otherwise.” And not the other way around, Mr. Shaw? No, freedom of speech allows both views and many others and does not violate anyone’s freedom of religion.
Roger W. Fromm
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
