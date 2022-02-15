My mother taught me not to call people names. It is disrespectful, inflammatory and often the result of an inability to put together a cohesive position or argument on a topic.
The Pilot again resorted to name-calling in its Feb. 2 opinion regarding books in elementary schools.
I believe civil debate is an important component to a healthy democracy, and that principles of debate include respect for other opinions. It is not respectful to refer to those with other opinions as “self-appointed morality players.”
Fortunately, we still all have an opportunity to shape America, and individuals should engage in civil society as their conscience demands.
The Pilot can help to facilitate civil engagement by refraining from our national name-calling addiction, and instead make a better argument to support its opinions.
Scott Stanley, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.