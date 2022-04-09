True to past experience, The Pilot’s coverage of the recent village of Pinehurst meeting on the draft small area plans for Village Place and Pinehurst South followed the path of ignoring residents’ input at the meeting, plus a subsequent editorial seemingly written by the developers interested in the plans in their current draft form.
The concerns voiced by residents included:
* The plans are drawn up by expensive out-of-state urban consultants who have ignored what the residents, the critical stakeholders, have said.
* The plans mean the incorporation of up to 25,000 additional car trips a day, as compared to the current 20,000 trips a day on N.C. 5.
* The plans are market driven, but the village is in the enviable position of not having to satisfy any and all demand.
* The plans do not conform to the quaint small New England village image of Old Town, instead catering to high-density multi-family projects.
* Pinehurst South’s focus should remain professional east of N.C. 5, with Turnberry Woods as its model.
* The proposal to move the village trash service area to just above Quail Haven is unwarranted and detrimental to that area’s residents.
In addition, two local lawmakers repeatedly bring proposed legislation to limit the rights of local municipalities to manage their affairs, be these short term rentals, tree cutting or restrictions concerning housing form and size.
What is at risk with these plans is the introduction of further high density development into the heart of Pinehurst with all the consequent traffic, parking and increased taxation issues that will follow.
It is up to concerned village citizens to make sure these plans conform to the wishes of the residents, not the developers nor their media and legislator apologists.
John Webster, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
