Appropriate Metaphors
The discussion of Critical Race Theory by self-appointed sages recalls the expression “Too many cooks spoil the broth.”
There is no consensus between the left and right on this issue because there is only opinion and attitude. There is much more hyperbole than fact. People read into the texts what they want to read.
Nowhere does Critical Race Theory state that it promotes continued hate between Black and white, only understanding of past history and realization that we cannot allow separate tribes to exist to satisfy traditional excuses for thinking.
Our children are not babies, as unnamed fools continue to state. The purpose of education is to create emerging adults, not leaving them in an embryonic state. An example: In the 1959 movie “Suddenly Last Summer” by Tennessee Williams, Mrs. Venable hires a psychiatrist to perform a lobotomy on her niece Catherine to excise memories of the atrocities committed by her murdered son.
That is what these fools want. They think by performing a lobotomy on modern American education, they will convince minorities that racism they experience every day doesn’t exist.
The young people already know that history was unfair. But their grandparents ignore their past, and especially the lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein’s song “You’ve got to be carefully taught” to sugarcoat hate.
Kevin Lewis
Carthage
