Kudos to our emergency services. We had a medical emergency in the middle of a busy Friday night. The Southern Pines police dispatcher, the Moore County sheriff’s dispatcher, The officers on the beat, fire department and paramedics were incredibly professional in treating their patient and very compassionate with the family members as well as being respectful to our other guests.
A warm thanks to our services, and best wishes to our patient.
Warren Lewis,
Southern Pines
Editor’s note: The writer is owner of Chef Warren’s restaurant.
