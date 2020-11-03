I was heartened when I read that the schools are re-evaluating the “risk behavior “ surveys given to middle and high school students.
Although I don’t have children or grandchildren in the local schools, I am a grandmother of five. When I became aware of the questions being asked I was utterly appalled. I believe they would do far more harm than good.
I agree with the comments of one parent who said they were suggestive and inappropriate.
Joan Lloyd
Pinehurst
(1) comment
The solution to this is simple - don’t send our children to government schools! There are many affordable alternatives these days.
