While I share Mr. Sonnenberg’s concern about the decline of American Christianity from his Jan. 4 opinion column, I have a different take on the reason for this decline.
It is true that many of our mainline denominations are declining in numbers. I believe the reasons for this might be found in the willingness of these denominations to compromise some of the principles taught in Holy Scripture.
Some churches have been willing to look the other way in the areas of homosexuality, sanctity of all human life, gay marriage and the compromise of the essence of the Gospel, e.g. the Church at Pergamum Revelation 2;12-17.
I was so proud of our churches during our recent power outages in the way they lived out the truth of the Gospel by ministry to people in need. First Baptist Churches of Aberdeen and Pinehurst served hundreds of hot meals, offered showers, ability to wash clothes and plug up others’ electronic devices. This was the Gospel in action. I know other churches in our area ministered to people in need as well.
I believe a return to the teachings of the Bible will serve all of these churches in decline well.
Michael Branscome
Interim Pastor, Taylor Memorial Baptist Church
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Great thoughts. Our church in Pinehurst is one of many bursting at the seams. The reason is that it sticks to Biblical truth and rejects the humanists who attempt to normalize trendy behavior, especially sexual perversion . Yes, establishment denominations that have strayed from the truth are seeing memberships decrease, but the true body of the church has little to do with buildings and people in robes. For one of many reports on the global growth of Christianity, see “ 7 Encouraging Trends of Global Christianity in 2022”, by Lifeway Research. An excerpt: “ There are fewer atheists around the world today (147 million) than in 1970 (165 million), and the Gordon-Conwell report expects the number to continue to decline into 2050.” Just judging from the offspring from Evangelical Christians versus liberals, the latter group is doomed to self-extinction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.