While I share Mr. Sonnenberg’s concern about the decline of American Christianity from his Jan. 4 opinion column, I have a different take on the reason for this decline.

It is true that many of our mainline denominations are declining in numbers. I believe the reasons for this might be found in the willingness of these denominations to compromise some of the principles taught in Holy Scripture.

Kent Misegades

Great thoughts. Our church in Pinehurst is one of many bursting at the seams. The reason is that it sticks to Biblical truth and rejects the humanists who attempt to normalize trendy behavior, especially sexual perversion . Yes, establishment denominations that have strayed from the truth are seeing memberships decrease, but the true body of the church has little to do with buildings and people in robes. For one of many reports on the global growth of Christianity, see “ 7 Encouraging Trends of Global Christianity in 2022”, by Lifeway Research. An excerpt: “ There are fewer atheists around the world today (147 million) than in 1970 (165 million), and the Gordon-Conwell report expects the number to continue to decline into 2050.” Just judging from the offspring from Evangelical Christians versus liberals, the latter group is doomed to self-extinction.

