The phrase Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been discussed, argued and debated in the realm of higher learning and the political process throughout this country and in our small community. Therefore, I decided to put on my Perry Mason hat and do some amateur research.
Coined by legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw in the late 1980s, the term CRT was to be a challenge to the idea that the United States had become a “color blind” society where one’s racial identity no longer had an effect on one’s social or economic status. Or in similar words, CRT was a response, by legal scholars like Derrick Bell, to the idea that the United States had become a society where racial inequality/discrimination was no longer in effect.
Another wider point of view is that CRT is closely connected to such fields as philosophy, history, sociology and law. CRT scholarship traces racism in America though the nation’s legacy of slavery and the Civil Rights movement. In doing so, it draws from works by writers like Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass, W.E.B. Du Bois and Martin Luther King Jr.
It appears that one of our political parties is using CRT to divide America along racial lines to enhance their chances of getting elected or re-elected. They push that CRT or parts of American history should not be taught in our public school system or certain types of literature should not be read.
The United States, according to most historians, is said to be 233 years old. Though it has a vastly violent and shameful history, it created one of the greatest documents ever created by man, the Constitution.
James Laney, Aberdeen
