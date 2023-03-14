Once again, John Hood is trying to sell us on another bad plan while our GOP majority state legislature works to remove the governor’s power to make executive decisions when North Carolina faces a crisis.
I guess they left that on the table when they removed many of the governor’s powers during the lame duck session before Cooper was inaugurated (after the statewide election chose a Democrat to lead the state).
To know it is a bad idea to ask a committee to make a decision when action is needed, look no further than our Pinehurst Village Council, who can’t find a way to fix a traffic circle.
In an emergency, decisions have to be made and that takes leadership. Apparently, the legislature is still upset that Cooper mandated we wear masks in public buildings, a step that protected us from an airborne disease that was killing thousands here and millions around the world. Stop acting like 4-year-olds saying, “I don’t wanna wear a mask” and crying about someone taking away your freedom. Lead, follow or get out of the way.
Galen Miller
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
