We had some extremely hot days this summer, and we probably will have some very cold days this winter.
While some people suffer through it, the poor animals who are tied or chained outside 24/7 don’t have a choice. Today is beautiful, and I’d like to enjoy some time on my back porch but I can’t because it breaks my heart to hear my neighbor’s dogs howling pitifully.
They have never been taken to a vet, I know they must be flea and tick infested. They have never been bathed, they are never walked or get any exercise. They just endure a miserable existence.
I know these dogs are not the only ones who suffer at the hands of irresponsible pet owners. Yes, I call animal control from time to time to check on them, but if they have water and food they can’t do anything. I bet that water got pretty hot on some of those 100-degree days. Why can’t we have some tough laws to prevent this type of abuse?
Judy Trolio
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
