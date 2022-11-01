I have to agree with Thomas Puzak’s recent letter questioning “Is this what it is like to live in the upside down world?” As a Moore County Schools parent, I too have felt that way ever since the local Republican Party inserted themselves into the non-partisan Board of Education races in a self-proclaimed “War on Leftist Educators.”
Two years ago, they aided the successful election of an arms dealer, a former party chair lawyer and a funeral home director over three more experienced and qualified candidates. Little has been achieved by this trio since then, but they have been very good at spinning fake controversies generated nationally and insulting all those who disagree with them through social media and local radio.
Now, the party is pushing an amazingly less qualified group of three candidates, to include a bona fide Jan. 6 insurrectionist from Ohio, a retired soldier who has yet to meet a conspiracy theory he didn’t repost on social media, and my personal favorite: a high school dropout without a college education who home- schools her own kids to serve on the Board of Education.
None of these three ever attended or ever had a child attend a Moore County school. For sure, this crowd is a bizarre choice to help students achieve the “verbal, mathematical, scientific and analytic skills to ensure that the USA can continue to compete,” as Thomas says.
The coup de grâce for me though, cementing this strange world view, might have been as I voted the other day in Pinehurst. Walking past the Republican tent, supporters of these candidates were telling voters that “Chinese ballots” and “Chinese machines” were being used ... in Pinehurst ... for a local election ... for school board. Whoa! An upside down world it is indeed.
Stephen Cheek
Southern Pines
