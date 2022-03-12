Can someone please explain to me why drilling for oil in this country or having a pipeline from Canada is harmful to the environment, but it does not harm the environment to buy oil from Russia or Venezuela?
Fran Dixon Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
The largest enviro radical groups, Sierra Club and the NRDC, receive funding from Putin through the Sea Change Foundation. They in turn demonize fossil fuels and promote wildly expensive and terribly unreliable wind and solar farms. Builders of those spread their money around politicians resulting in the renewable energy quotas required of Duke, forcing us all to pay more for our electricity, lining the pockets of the owners of solar farms and their operators, in particular Strata Solar in Chapel Hill, a close ally of Governor Roy “Shutdown” Cooper. Thus those who do not support fossil fuels are stooges of Putin and implicitly fund his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
It does not make any sense. At the beginning of his term President Biden halted the construction of the XL Keystone pipeline from Canada to Houston, TX putting 10,000 pipeline workers out of a job. He also halted leases on public land. Now, rather than realizing his mistake, he blames Putin. He is in the pocket of the “Global Warming” crowd. What should do is just get out of the way and allow us to again become a net exporter of oil and natural gas and lower prices for our nation. We were in the previous Administration.
