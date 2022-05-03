The next few years are going to be “make or break” for our Moore County school system. A new superintendent, a new board and a boatload of challenges: old buildings, the need for new schools.
I don’t want to leave out the education part of this. Teachers are leaving the field for many reasons — the workplace environment being one of them. Speaking from experience, teaching is hard, and loading teachers down with more expectations outside the pedagogy realm is not the way to improve our schools.
Robin Calcutt is an experienced educator, and when I say that I don’t just mean she served her time. She was an innovator, role model and a person that truly cared about her students. I had the honor of being her principal for a time and I can tell you she was a joy to serve with.
I don’t know Rollie Sampson, but I do know she too has been in the teaching trenches and was committed enough to show up for the recent school board candidates forum along with Calcutt. I fear to think that the other three think they can coast into the board because they link “conservative” to their name. I hope all are conservative when it comes to spending tax dollars wisely, but I also don’t want to see it serving our county in a negative way, as has been the case after our last election.
Vote for president, governor, legislature and so on as your political heart desires. But vote for school board members who want to do the right thing by children. That’s why their election is nonpartisan — or at least should be.
George Griffin, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
