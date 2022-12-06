I was pleasantly surprised when contacted by your reporter, Ana Risano, in regard to learning more of the Friends of Aberdeen Library and our goal of providing a new library for the residents of Aberdeen and surrounding area.

It was exciting to see the story on the front page of your Nov. 27 edition, and Ms. Risano’s writing represented our story well. This is a collaborative effort with the support of the town manager, Mayor Farrell and his administration.

