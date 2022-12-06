I was pleasantly surprised when contacted by your reporter, Ana Risano, in regard to learning more of the Friends of Aberdeen Library and our goal of providing a new library for the residents of Aberdeen and surrounding area.
It was exciting to see the story on the front page of your Nov. 27 edition, and Ms. Risano’s writing represented our story well. This is a collaborative effort with the support of the town manager, Mayor Farrell and his administration.
It has been a challenging journey since 2014. However, we have turned the corner, given that the town has provided a historic building in which to house the future library.
The irony of the building’s history has not been lost on us, as it was built as a wholesale grocery distribution center in the 1920s. Just as the building housed food for grocery stores in the area for residents to purchase and nourish their bodies, a library will offer residents of all ages the opportunity to nourish their minds and souls via books, quiet respite areas, a computer area and a community room for small gatherings.
On behalf of our board and general membership, we hope all people of Moore County will follow our journey of creating a sense of place for Aberdeen, as we renovate the building and create a passive Reading Garden Park over the next two to three years. See all about us on our new website at www.friendsofaberdeenlibrary.org, FaceBook and Instagram.
Tom Cruce, president
Friends of Aberdeen Library
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
