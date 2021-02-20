Paul Dunn’s Feb. 10 “Day of Infamy” column left me very sad. I am saddened that he and The Pilot have followed the leftist media path of grossly exaggerating what you do not like and stating the exaggeration as if it were the Gospel.
To compare the recent Capitol riot to Dec. 7, 1941 is grossly in excess of even a remotely reasonable comparison and does a huge disservice to the history of World War II, not to mention the many thousands of demonstrators who never entered the Capitol.
Here is the definition of “insurrection” from the Cambridge English Dictionary, which you are obviously unfamiliar with. “An organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence.”
I realize that “insurrection” is a sexier word than riot, but it is inaccurate, misleading and dishonest to use it in this case.
Paul Rotondo
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
