We’ve heard arguments for and against the Electoral College. Some say the Electoral College is outdated, and we should use the popular vote to elect our president. Others say the Electoral College is part of our Constitution, and should not be changed.
All voters have the choice to vote or not. However, for voters in a state where one party historically wins, the voter of the opposite party may feel that their vote doesn’t count.
The Electoral College awards each state’s electoral votes to the winning candidate, regardless of the winning margin. A candidate with 52 percent of the votes in a state with 10 electoral votes will receive all 10.
In our current system, every American’s vote doesn’t count. Simple math could be used to: modify the Electoral College; allow for the popular vote to have an impact; and encourage all voters to vote and make a difference for their preferred candidate.
The math is simple. In a state with 10 electoral votes, a candidate with 52 percent of the public vote will receive 52 percent of 10 electoral votes. This equals 5. Plus they get 1 more for winning, giving them 6, while the candidate with 48 percent of the public vote gets four.
In addition, in order to round up, the winner must reach the next 5 percent level. For example 55 percent gets six electoral votes, plus one for winning the state equals a 7-3 split.
Simple math, and every vote counts.
Michael Griffin
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Maine and Nebraska don't have winner take all elections. The statewide winner get the 2 "senatorial" votes, the remaining votes are allocated to their congressional districts and the winner in each district gets that vote.
John Misiaszek
