My wife and I are both over 65 and have been registered to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination for many weeks here in Moore County with no success.
On Feb. 5, I went online with Cape Fear Valley Health in neighboring Cumberland County and within five minutes easily got appointments for both of us for Feb. 9. It’s a nice drive across Route 690 into Fayetteville, where we quickly received our first dose of Pfizer vaccine.
Cape Fear Valley Health runs a very efficient vaccinating process — it only took us about 25 minutes — and they thanked us for coming over from Pinehurst. Go figure.
Duane Barlow
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.