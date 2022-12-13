The blackout generated, in addition to the obvious ugliness, a lot of altruism, not least the community service performed by my neighbor Harris Teeter in Aberdeen.
Corporate provided an 18-wheeler-sized generator by Saturday night, I was told, turning HT into a “city on a hill,” as one forlorn driver said after pulling in from a pitch dark highway.
Early Sunday, Harris Teeter was likewise the only game in town and people thronged to it. A customer donated $100 to “take care of these people” who lacked cash for the impaired terminals at the Starbucks inside as five baristas worked instead of the usual two and the line stretched out of sight.
All HT departments looked staffed to the max — although a warm, lit store was surely preferable to a cold, dark house — and I was told staffers worked long shifts.
Yes, it was a win-win proposition, but also a community service that the store performed, as they gave away trucks full of ice and did no price gouging that I saw. In fact, a two-for-one flashlight and battery sale greeted people at the entrance Tuesday and Wednesday. Whether HT was being practical or altruistic, I felt lucky to live nearby.
Elaine Halleck
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
