David Hensley owes an apology to all Moore County school principals as well as each educator.
On June 4, while guest hosting on WEEB, Mr. Hensley was commenting on a news article about a 9-year-old and sibling attempting to drive the family car to the ocean and crashing. Mr. Hensley stated, “Those are the type that grow up to be principals in Moore County.”
Furthermore, the previous week, also on the radio, while playing “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth-Grader,” Mr. Hensley stated that fifth- graders would know this material if they went to the Christian Academy, implying Moore County public schools inadequately serve the needs of its students.
This conduct is unbecoming, and unworthy, of a Moore County school board member.
I was grateful to see that Mr. Hensley was not in attendance at my daughter’s graduation at UPHS later that evening. After issuing such disparaging comments about the school system he supposedly represents, his presence at any high school graduation would only serve to taint the accomplishments of both the graduating seniors and the school staff who worked so diligently this past year under extremely trying circumstances.
Paul von Hardenberg
West End
(2) comments
“Mr. Hensley stated that fifth- graders would know this material if they went to the Christian Academy, implying Moore County public schools inadequately serve the needs of its students.”. No, it was not implied, it was a statement of fact. Anyone can review the academic results of all public schools in Moore County, including the charter schools. Facts are stubborn things - the Academy of Moore, the county’s only A-rated public school, does a far better job of teaching at a significantly lower cost to taxpayers. MCS government school students are likely 1-2 years behind their peers in charter, home and private schools. Why are taxpayers forced to continue paying for this grossly inadequate and wildly expensive government bureaucracy?
The Left has lost its way, and it’s sense of humor.
