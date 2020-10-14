Amazing Public Service
I’ve lived here for over 40 years and always subscribed to The Pilot, but I’ve not been moved to send a letter for publication until now.
About a week ago, someone came in the middle of the night and dumped a truckload of trash, including the front bumper from a Ford Mustang, two halves of a huge dog house, big old-fashioned metal bed springs and assorted big tree limbs and other trash along Blues’ Siding Road that was both an eye sore and very smelly.
Unfortunately, there were no identifying materials to help determine who might have done it. Then, a few days later, someone left a large dead animal rolled up in an old blue tarp down the bank near the bridge on our road.
I called Paul Hunsucker at the DOT about these two problems on Monday morning, and today, Tuesday before noon, both of them had been picked up and taken away.
I immediately called Paul and thanked him for the quick efficiency of his teams for their outstanding work. He said that they rarely receive thanks for all they do around the county roadways, that he appreciated my calling, and he would pass the thanks along to his team members.
I know we have many public service employees who are dedicated to serving our needs and I regret that I’ve not taken the time before to express my appreciation to them, but we are truly fortunate to have such dedicated staff available to us here in Moore County.
Mike Rowland
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
