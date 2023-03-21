I had the good fortune to attend the Imagine Youth Theater production of “Sweet Charity” on Feb. 26 at the BPAC Owens Auditorium. If you were not in attendance, you missed the opportunity to view the energetic spirit and incredible talent of our county’s high school students from North Moore, Pinecrest, The O’Neal School, Union Pines and home schools in this very special Broadway play.
The managing director, Jules Latham, has been able to bring an outstanding musical director and director/choreographer, Carolanne Marano of UNC Pembroke, and many others to make this theater production a one-of-a-kind experience for our community.
I urge you to watch for Imagine Youth Theater announcements and attend one of their wonderful performances. You, too, will be amazed by the high school students of Moore County.
Vivian R. Jacobson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
