It was a brisk, dark, fall evening, perfect for the annual Pinehurst Christmas Tree Lighting. My wife and I arrived shortly before 6 p.m. and were walking across the plaza in front of the Marketplace toward the tree.
As we neared the bandstand, I tripped over the curb and fell flat out on the asphalt. Two men immediately sprang to my aid and helped me get back onto my feet. They found me a chair and one rounded up some paper napkins from people seated around at tables, to soak up the blood. My right temple and elbow areas were both bleeding profusely.
The other gentleman went searching through the crowd for aid. He quickly returned with two firemen. They applied compression bandages to my wounds and called for the EMS, which arrived shortly in their van at the other side of the park.
Since it was nearly impossible for them to get the van through the crowd to me, the firemen assisted me to the van.
The two EMS ladies took my blood pressure, which was sky-high, checked me for symptoms of stroke or heart attack, and suggested that they take me to the hospital for further evaluation. I declined this, but one of the firemen, who had stayed at the scene, got his official golf cart and drove my wife and me back to our car, which was parked off N.C. 2 on the pine straw across from the bank.
We seldom consider among the many characteristics of this unique village the responsible, competent and kind people who live and work here. To them we say “thank you,” and God bless all.
Bart Reuter
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.