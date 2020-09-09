“I’m not prejudiced, I swear.”
As a white man living in Pinehurst it’s easy to say you’re not prejudiced. If you stick to Pinehurst, your only real interaction with Black and brown people is when they wait on you in your favorite restaurant, help you at the club, fix your roof or cut your grass (there are exceptions).
Leaving a 20 percent tip or being nice when a job is done makes us feel better so we can say we have nothing to do with the problems.
The crazy dysfunction happening all over the country shows us today there are others who would tell us differently. It’s impossible for white people to put themselves in a minority’s shoes, so commenting on the dysfunction and violence with other white people while offering up simple solutions just doesn’t cut it.
Many now only stay in their social media “echo chambers,” only seeing and commenting on the terrible problems without acknowledging the historical background that has caused it. On it goes and the inherent dual societies it has created linger on.
In North Carolina the Republican Party has the majority in both the House and the Senate. They control the legislation and therefore most of the lawmaking. There is not one Rebulican member who is Black or brown. Does this make for an effective approach to policy making? Does the legislative map drawn by those in power do anything but continue this dynamic?
Until we start to come to grips with the separate societies in our country and come up with solutions for leveling the playing field the dysfunction and violence will continue. The dysfunction and violence is not being excused, tolerated or accepted but will continue without a concerted effort by everyone to open the doors for all to succeed.
Dave Zaborski, Aberdeen
If this anarchy and fake outrage by Marxist BLM -- which cares nothing about black lives -- continues there will be no restaurants left in which to leave a tip. There will be no country left in which to succeed. Your suggestion that minorities can not and do not succeed is preposterous and disproven by decade upon decade of American history.
