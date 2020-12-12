‘All’ Is Inclusive
When I was in grade school some seven decades ago, I remember learning that “all” meant “everything.” As an adult, my horizons were expanded to the point that “all” also included “everybody.”
Lately, I can’t help but wonder if I missed a memo somewhere along the way that apparently did a sharp 180-degree turn from inclusiveness to exclusiveness, bolstered by the addition of a supposedly important skin color reference.
I am proud — and you should be too — that this concern does not seem to apply here in Moore County. While moving about locally in Pinehurst and on Broad Street in Southern Pines, and especially while working at the Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift Shop, I can’t help but notice both the interfacing of groups of young people of all backgrounds and Thrift Shop visitors to whom skin color or ethnicity is clearly not an issue.
Are we just lucky?
Does Steve Bouser’s recognition that our towns didn’t exist until well after the Civil War play a role here?
Is the current Black Lives Matter movement on a national scale an uneducated substitute to the primary reason for the Civil War — which was not slavery as the left wants us to believe, but rather a repeat of the overreach of the federal government?
Is Tucker Carlson’s contention in his 2018 “Ship of Fools” correct when he warns that “There is no transitioning from democracy in America without Civil War”?
Is that where we are headed? God help us.
And finally, a word to those of us who are “seniors.” Come on, gang, while we may also be considered “The Forgotten Generation,” we need not be. Get up, get involved. We simply must — and can — make a difference.
Dave Roeder
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
