I always love it when Steve Bouser veers away from politics and concentrates on human interest stuff. It’s always a good read. His recent column on clothing in our society is a good example.

Growing up in Buffalo, N.Y., my teenage buddies and I always dressed up in a suit and tie to go to jazz concerts. Of course, the world-class performers were similarly attired. But now, seven decades later, my three suits hang dejected in my closet because I never take them anywhere.

My several sport coats eagerly await the rare occurrence when they can come out of their close confinement to view the real world. Several of my ties have threatened to press charges of neckwear neglect but have since simply decided to run away from home.

I have on my bookshelf two framed photos of my maternal grandfather’s Sunday outings; he’s in a barnyard in one and lakeside in another, circa 1939. Yes, he’s got on a three piece suit with a tie. And as a railroad worker he was no western New York dandy. Today, jeans and a T-shirt would do.

In my defense, I proudly state that I am one of only 57 men in Moore County with white dress shirts. No burgundy or ghastly greens for me.

Roger W. Fromm, Southern Pines

