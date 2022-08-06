The climate alarmists have modified their definition over the years from manmade global warming, to manmade climate change, to manmade carbon excess. Claiming “manmade” is not only scientifically incorrect, but it’s profound in its audacity supported by political rhetoric.
With regard to the change in terminology, the climate has been changing for millions of years. It will continue to do so without human causes or manipulation. Our climate is in the hands of Mother Nature.
“Manmade carbon excess” is directed at carbon dioxide emissions, primarily fossil fuels. Carbon dioxide is essential for trees, vegetation and our food supply, and is the gas that makes all living things on Earth survive.
Removing emissions of carbon dioxide is an insane idea. It is promulgated rhetorically by the climate change alarmists without factual scientific basis to support a so-called new green deal.
Bruce Shepherd
Foxfire
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
