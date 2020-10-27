Agreement May Hold Answer
At the end of World War II, the Potsdam Agreement of 1945 and Allied Order of 1946 declared illegal “Any monument, memorial, poster, statue, edifice, street or highway name marker, emblem, tablet or insignia, which tends to preserve and keep alive the German military tradition, or to revive militarism or commemorate the Nazi party.”
A number of dedicated intelligent people spent a lot of time drawing up that agreement, so I think it could be the basis for looking at the question of statues and other items that are tearing our country apart.
When the Civil War ended we did not execute the leaders because President Lincoln thought, being Christians, we should show compassion and mercy and let the traitors return home with their horses and guns, thereby reuniting the country.
With regard to statues, nothing was said about having statues raised for traitors so perhaps the language in the first sentence should prevail. An exception might be where you have a university, such as Washington and Lee, that has statues honoring the names.
With regard to the naming of military bases the first paragraph covers that nicely.
With regard to the founders of our country, I don’t feel any of their statues should be touched. Even though many of them did own slaves, we should look at the good they did and weigh that against the evil of being a slave owner.
What we should do is discuss these matters rather than a mob going around destroying things.
Bill Rose
Southern Pines
