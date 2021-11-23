I thought Don Tortorice’s column in the Oct. 31 edition of The Pilot was a liberal hatchet-job on Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. To use the favorite word in their lexicon, it was racist.
He accused Mr. Robinson of hate mongering and bullying, and then proceeded to spew the same. He pushed his own leftist agenda to defend current education practices and to support other liberal causes. He used and misused Mr. Robinson’s statements as well as material borrowed verbatim from Google to do his part to help “cancel” Mr. Robinson from further political success.
Mr. Tortorice takes issue with quotes from Mr. Robinson dealing with use of the word “filth.” It was clear to me that the word was used to refer to the activities and material used by teachers to indoctrinate children about homosexuals and transgenders; he wasn’t name calling.
I sense Mr. Tortorice’s use of the quotes was also to flag his opinion of Mr. Robinson’s colloquial language, and comparative intellect.
Many agree with Mr. Robinson and not with Don Tortorice.
David Bailey
Aberdeen
