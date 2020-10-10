Please support Donald Trump in his effort to get people who support him to not wear masks.
Most rational-thinking people believe mask wearing is your best bet against getting the virus, but if you don’t believe that and you think your First Amendment rights are being violated, then fight back against the majority.
If you and your red hat-wearing friends object to masks, then don’t wear them. I know some of you already don’t. I have seen you in Harris Teeter and Walmart, but don’t succumb to political pressure. I say stand up for your rights and don’t wear the mask.
I know you can’t legally gather together en masse in bars and restaurants, but what’s to stop you from gathering together at house parties with all your same-thinking friends.
I know I will not be joining any of you because, just like I don’t like wearing a seat belt while driving, I do wear one as does anybody riding in my car. It’s just common sense.
So I say do what you want and the heck with all those snowflake liberals who are afraid of the virus. What the heck do they know anyway?
Roger Davis
Jackson Springs
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
