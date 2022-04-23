In a memo dated Feb. 2 1946, ranking diplomat George Kennan alerted the U.S. State Department in Washington that Moscow “could not foresee permanent peaceful coexistence” with the West.
This “neurotic view of world affairs” has been a manifestation of the “instinctive Russian sense of insecurity.” As a result, the Russians are deeply suspicious of all other nations and believe that their security could only be found in “patient but deadly struggle for total destruction of rival power.”
Fortunately, although Russia is “impervious to logic of reason,” it is “highly sensitive to the logic of force.” Therefore, it would back down “when strong resistance is encountered.” The United States and its allies, Kennan concluded, would have to offer that resistance.
That 8,000-word “Long Telegram” influenced the formation of the European Recovery Program (the Marshall Plan), NATO, and the Cold War that the West thought it won when the Soviet Union collapsed.
Eric Christenson, Southern Pines
