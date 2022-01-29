As I read Mr. Woodward’s recent letter about our nation’s Capitol being assaulted by a group of people with “unity and common bonds” as they shivered on a blustery morning, I wondered what their common bond was.
Were they mad because President Trump legitimately lost an election that everyone certified and even the U.S. Attorney General said there was no fraud? Or were they there to stop our democracy from certification of the election?
When the Americans he mentioned were yelling “hang Mike Pence” and “Kill Nancy,” were they just kidding or did they build a gallow outside? He mentioned this action was one of the least destructive actions of 2021, not to mention the purpose of the insurrection to stop the counting of votes for our duly elected president, Joe Biden. Mr. Woodward, man up. You lost twice.
Larry Moubry, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
