We moved here four years ago and are very glad that we chose this area. The beauty of the area, small town atmosphere and, of course golf, drew us here.

I would like to point out three eyesores that detract from the well- kept landscape:

  • In Pinehurst, the rail trestle on N.C. 5 is crumbling and looks unsafe.
  • The strip of commercial buildings at Morganton Road and U.S. 1, all boarded up, do not make a good entrance into Southern Pines.
  • Finally, the deserted, overgrown buildings at the intersection of U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 1 must not leave a good impression for those traveling through our area.

What a contrast these areas are to our beautiful roundabouts.

Doris Fairfield

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(1) comment

Barbara Misiaszek

Drive around the County. There are scores and scores of falling down structures, barns, houses, throughout Moore County, and remember we are inviting tens of thousands of people to our County this year for the U.S. Woman's Open and soon for the U.S. Men's Open golf championships. Two years ago our Commissioner's were going to begin to address this problem. Then the pandemic hit and it was put on the back burner, never, at least yet, to have made it's way forward again.

John Misiaszek

