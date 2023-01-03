Every week we are confounded by yet another mass shooting. Is it guns to blame since there are millions of various types of firearms in the hands of Americans?
Until Congress starts funding more mental health initiatives for treatment, gun violence will continue at an alarming pace.
Many shooters pass FBI gun checks and then proceed to murder members of a community with impunity.
How does our country regain the American values we once had in days of old? Through a well armed militia? We saw that frightening event on Jan. 6, 2021 and thank God they weren’t armed to the teeth.
Are the Proud Boys, QAnon and other extremists the “new” militia? The word “militia” holds a special place for many Americans because it calls back to our Constitution, to our early history and to the role of militias in the Revolutionary War. What modern-day militia uses round ball muzzle loaders to kill so many people?
Tommy Davis
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
