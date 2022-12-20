The season of giving is here, and I would like to thank John O’Malley for his generosity. Charities such as Project Santa and Toys for Tots use warehouse space donated by Mr. O’Malley, which brings so much joy to hundreds of Moore County families.
Some of the beautiful floats we see in our Christmas parades around the county are built and stored in donated space.
More recently, he has helped Habitat for Humanity with no-cost space. And last but not least, John donates space to the Moore Free Clinic, which gives access to much needed health care to so many people here in Moore County.
We all benefit from his kindness in one way or another, so thank you, Mr. O’Malley, for helping to bring so much joy to our county this holiday season and throughout the year.
Shannon McCall
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.