Former President Trump was conspicuously absent from the 20-year 9/11 memorial commemorations, which all other living presidents attended, except 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, and at which George W. Bush gave a thoughtful and moving keynote address.
Trump did pay a visit to a New York fire station on Saturday afternoon, before he and his son Donald Jr. provided alternate commentary for a pay per view boxing match on TV that evening.
I believe these actions alone disqualify Trump for national leadership and for support from responsible citizens regardless of political persuasion.
Matt Kuhn
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
