Our country was formed by wise (and yes imperfect people) with laws to maintain civility in society. Enforcing the laws of our country is also a process.
When people who are entrusted to uphold these laws violate the law, there is a system in place to correct that problem. Anarchy, tyranny and violence is not the answer — for as you can see, it results in destruction to people and property.
Actions outside the law reduce us to a mob mentality. Tolerance of leadership that’s self-serving and demonstrates no respect for our system and people cannot be tolerated. We can still write letters, emails, make phone calls to be heard. We can protest in such ways that we don’t lessen our humanity.
And our biggest voice is our vote. Yes, be heard and speak your peace but don’t do it in a way that you let ignorance and emotions control your actions and tromp on what our country was set up for.
We are a civilized society and we need to act like it and hold all officials accountable.
Norma Faulk, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
