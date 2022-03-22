The issue of short-term rentals is once again a major concern to residents of the village of Pinehurst.
In 2014, the Lake Pinehurst community brought its concerns about short-term rentals and their negative impact on residential quality of life to the Village Council.
A study team was organized, composed of the village manager, two council members and two Lake Pinehurst community members, including myself.
After a year of study, two recommendations were brought to the full Village Council.
The first recommendation was to exclude short-term rentals from areas zoned as single-family residential. Short-term rentals offer overnight lodging for a fee, which is the definition of a hotel. They are not single-family residential homes any more than bed-and-breakfast establishments, which are excluded from single-family residential zones.
The second recommendation was to treat short-term rentals as hotels and apply the same rules and regulations to them as other lodging establishments in the village.
In addition, the property owners should be subject to the same taxation on revenue streams from overnight lodging as other lodging establishments.
The Village Council decided not to act on either recommendation. As a result, short-term rentals have continued to grow rapidly in our lovely village without any oversight whatsoever.
The next U.S. Open in 2024 and those in subsequent years will accelerate this growth. Short-term rentals are clearly inconsistent with the published vision and mission statements for the village.
If we continue to allow this growth with no oversight, we should rethink both our vision and mission.
As the issue receives more publicity, please share your views with other residents of the village. Let’s all work together and do the right thing this time.
Tom Reedy, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
