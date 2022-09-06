This is in response to many articles written regarding the Traffic Circle. As was stated in a previous article, three times is not too many times to talk about this issue, as it’s going to take quite a few more as well.
The last article by Mr. Bouser was very poignant and it’s good for people to talk about this because it is a must for this area, and not just for Pinehurst. I had the pleasure of meeting Craig Scheffler from HNTB at a recent council meeting here in Pinehurst weeks ago. Their presentation was clear, to the point and demonstrative.
We as a community cannot be too hesitant to make this change to the circle. We must act immediately after the 2024 US Open. Prepare for this now. I worked the double Opens in 2014, and many other people can tell you as well, the traffic here was horrendous. The 2029 double U.S. Open and Women’s Open are going to bring three times the traffic as there was in 2014.
This project must be voted on and approved ASAP so we can start planning for construction to start in 2 1/2 years. We cannot wait a decade. Kudos to all of you who continue writing and expressing your views to the pilot in support of the “continuous flow” configuration.
Tom Hennie
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
