After watching the debacle in Kabul and watching the bodies of young Americans being returned at Dover AFB, I could no longer resist writing this letter.
The words of the relieved Marine colonel resonated with me. “Where is the accountability?”
As a veteran I also ask the same question. President Biden has said he was following the withdrawal plan recommended by his senior military advisers. If that is true, then Defense Secretary Austin and Gen. Milley should place their resignation letters on his desk as soon as possible. That will be the only proof of their full accountability that the American people should accept.
Roland Skora
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.