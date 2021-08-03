The Pilot on July 28 contained two stories on FirstHealth that were in turn praiseworthy and concerning. The first contained the happy news that FirstHealth had scored highly in the US News and World Report rankings.
The second contained a very troubling report that only 60 percent of FirstHealth staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that the FirstHealth’s leadership does not plan to mandate vaccinations.
This leads the reader to the inescapable conclusion that FirstHealth’s physician and executive leadership and 40 percent of its staff do not believe in or conform to some of the foundational principles of modern health science.
This very troubling news comes as cases of the delta variant rapidly rise, particularly among the unvaccinated and after 50 national health care organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, issued a joint statement in support of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for all workers in health and long-term care.
Closer to home, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced that anyone who works or volunteers at a state-run health care facility in North Carolina will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September. These concerns were echoed by the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA), which issued a statement supporting mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers.
Regional health systems that are acknowledged leaders in modern medicine, including UNC Medical Center, UNC REX Healthcare, Chatham Hospital, Johnston Health, UNC Health Southeastern, UNC Rockingham Health Care, UNC Physicians Network Practices Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Cone Health, Duke University Health System, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health agreed to similar staff mandates.
We’re all proud of FirstHealth’s achievements. Let’s also now encourage them to be not only a destination for care, but a beacon of scientific truth.
Kevin Fitzpatrick
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
