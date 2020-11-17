I grew up being taught to listen to the one who brings the news and never to shoot the messenger. However, The Pilot and you who comprise its brain trust don’t merely deliver local news, you conspire to make the news, too.
Your fidelity to Republicans like McInnis and Boles is not only well-established but has apparently taken root and spread all over, choking the life out of good people who don’t share your prejudices. The result manifest in this era that over the 20 years I’ve lived in Moore County, no one who is not explicitly Republican has won a local election.
You must be very proud of such an impressive record. However, as one who grew up in a family-owned small town Southern newspaper, the stink you’ve spread is sticking to you. At some point there will be consequences, and then you will regret the years of absent balance in your political endorsements.
Chris Stevenson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
