This week I put my trash and recycle bins out for collection.
Apparently someone had added several items to the recycle bin, causing it to overflow. I also cleaned out my garage and deposited several long-handled cleaning items on the ground next to the trash bin in hopes that they would be picked up. The village truck came by and did not empty the recycles or pick up the other items.
I therefore moved everything from the curb and into my yard and placed a call to Mike Apke, manager of Public Services for the village. I got his voicemail and explained my situation. About one hour later I noticed that the recycle bin had been moved.
When I checked, it was empty and the other items were also gone.
Thank you, Mike, for your prompt and very efficient service.
Ray Fiorillo
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
