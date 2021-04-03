The new president signed an executive order on his first day proclaiming “…Jan. 20, 2021, a National Day of Unity and call upon the people of our Nation to join together and write…”
Unity is certainly needed, so here I write as requested. Isn’t he the head of the party who has made division and disunity a full-time career? Wasn’t he the vice president for the guy who made disunity a national pastime?
The party now in power has done the most to divide us by race. In the last 15 years they have only brightened the line between the races, stoking racial discord at every opportunity. They even divide the races from within — the new president himself said, “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black enough.”
They have succeeded in dividing us by economic class, a feat Karl Marx would be proud of. They have divided us into victim and privileged. They have divided us between the sexes. They have divided us by more pronouns than previously ever existed.
They have divided us by Rural and Urban America. They have divided us by “The Coastal Elite” and “Fly-Over America.” They have divided us by Red and Blue cities, counties, and states. They have even managed to divide science and scientists.
Psychology Today describes Projection as: “The process of displacing one’s feelings onto a different person, animal, or object. The term is most commonly used to describe defensive projection — attributing one’s own unacceptable urges to another.”
This definition captures his party’s behavior perfectly. I hope we all enjoyed the Day of Unity. The party of division is now in charge, and they are bent on revenge.
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.