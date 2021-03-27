This is in response to “A Dictator?” in The Public Speaking Section of The Pilot on March 3, in which Bob Zschoche stated that President Biden issued 37 executive orders in his first week in office. However, he did not mention that former President Trump issued 14 from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2021 during his final days in office.

According to the Federal Register, the number of executive orders were issued by the following presidents:

  • Clinton issued 254 in eight years;
  • George Walker Bush issued 291 in eight years;
  • Obama issued 276 in eight years; and
  • Trump issued 220 in four years. 

During the first two years of the Trump administration, the House and Senate were controlled by Republicans. Therefore, Mr. Zschoche’s reasoning indicates that President Trump should not have issued any executive orders in his first two years in office while letting Congress do their work. Yet the president issued 92 during this period.

If Mr. Trump had not lost, he was on track to issue more than 440 executive orders by the end of his second term. If executive orders are bad policy, then one would have to conclude they would be bad policy for all presidents. 

Jack L. Smalley

Whispering Pines

Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.

(2) comments

Kent Misegades

Trump did win the election in a historic landslide over Sleepy Joe, who had essentially no campaign. Biden is like Wiley Coyote - everything blows up in his face. Throws thousands out of work, gas prices rise significantly, our border is under invasion, boys are in the girls’ shower room, etc. good luck with your fake president.

Barbara Misiaszek

We would have given anything to have been able to share the shower with the girls back in my day!

John Misiaszek

